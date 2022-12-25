Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The airline Long live Aerobusexplained the causes that forced Cancel the takeoff of your flight Guadalajara – Cancun the afternoon of this Saturday December 24passengers had a 4-hour delay at their destination.

according to what explained by airline in a statement, when the aircraft XA-V10 of the flight GB 2135 was preparing to take off a foreign object on the track was sucked and damaged the hydraulic system of the aircraft.

This damage was detected in a timely manner, so the pilot aborted takeoff and after exiting the track to a safe area, the passengers were disembarked with full security.

“Under strict adherence to the protocols established for this type of situation, the passengers disembarked, safeguarding their safety at all times,” explains the statement issued at 5:00 in the afternoon.

Later the aircraftwith the support of airport personnel, was transferred off the track to practice mandatory inspection and maintenance by protocol for this type of situation, the company explains.

“Other aircraftwith registration XA-VAE, was assigned to cover this route so that our passengers could make their trip as soon as possible.

“This flight took off at 4:56 p.m. to land at its final destination, the International Airport of Cancun, around 8:00 p.m.recounted.

By this situation Viva Aerobus apologized and regretted the inconvenience that said unforeseen event caused to the passengers.

assured that the situation would be reviewed by Viva Aerobús in collaboration with the Guadalajara International Airport to determine the origin and settle responsibilities.