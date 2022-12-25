In winter, residents of northern Europe, including Russians, face a lack of certain vitamins and minerals, but it is not so difficult to cope with this. On Sunday, December 25, told the agency “Prime” Head of the Entueat Intuitive Eating Center Svetlana Bronnikova.

According to her, the imbalance of nutrients occurs primarily due to the reduction of daylight hours. A person spends less time in the sun and, therefore, receives less vitamin D. However, the expert noted, this does not mean at all that it is necessary to take loading doses of pills.

Bronnikova recalled that vitamin D is most actively produced when exposed to ultraviolet rays.

“It is enough to expose your face and hands to the winter sun and stand like that for a few minutes,” she advised.

Speaking about other deficient vitamins (A, C, B, as well as nicotinic acid), the nutritionist mentioned traditional winter recipes. In the cold season, the so-called “one-pan dishes” become an integral part of the menu in many countries. In one container, meat and vegetables are cooked over low heat with the addition of oil and cereals. Roast, goulash, Irish stew or French casserole – in terms of benefits and enrichment of the body, this is an ideal gastronomic choice.

