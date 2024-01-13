From F1 to football

In the past, in the mid-80s, Minardi came close to possibly conquering the then Paris Dakar in the truck category, dividing its commitment between F1 and the most famous raid in the world. Speaking of this event, there is another reality that could make its debut in the future, even if its 'specialty' is entirely concentrated on another sport, far from motors: the soccer.

Barcelona at the Dakar?

It's about the Barcelona, a Blaugrana club that has not ruled out the project of being able to enter the Dakar in the coming years. This was confirmed Joan Laporta, President of the company, who discussed this possibility directly with the board of directors. Also 'bringing' the Catalans closer to this competition is the figure of Nasser Al Attiyah, five-time winner of the Dakar and a great Barcelona fan, despite being a cousin of the owner of Paris Saint-Germain, the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al Thani .

The previous

Just over twenty years ago, Barcelona presented itself for the first and only time in the world of motorsport with the team Gabord in the World Nissan Series. A positive experience, given that the team lined up the Brazilians Tuka Rocha on the track and, above all, Ricardo Zonta. The latter won the series in 2002, with the success allowing the former BAR driver to return to F1, in that case with Toyota.

A complex project

“It was proposed to us to have a team at the Dakar, but It doesn't seem to be an easy thing to do – declared Laporta – the truth is that it is very interesting to see it from the inside. Usually we see the race, but there is a lot of work behind it and the organization in Saudi Arabia is admirable.” The President of Barcelona in fact went to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Sports Minister Abdulaziz bin Turli Al Faisaltaking the opportunity to greet their fan Al Attiyah: “We discussed with the minister, but it's not easy – continued the number 1 of the Catalan club – we have already been contacted once. I can imagine it, but when we see everything it entails and represents, it's not easy. Furthermore, if Barça participates in a competition they aspire to win and there are very good and prepared people here. We should have a great driver and a great team“.