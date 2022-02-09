Dudamel: “The important thing is to fight for the title again and win the Super League”

Deportivo Cali hosts Tolima this Wednesday in the first leg of the final of the Colombian soccer Super League, at the Palmaseca stadium.

This Tuesday, the DT of the sugar team, Raphael Dudamelanalyzed what he expects from the game.

Words of Dudamel

More reinforcements? “We are overcoming the difficulties. It was not in our plans at this point to have 3 points, but I do not doubt the dedication and the desire to win of the players. The additions is to mention the inclusion of Mafla, Burdisso. Then we will focus on who else can come. The important thing is to fight for the title again and win this Super League. We have to get the winning blood”.

Do you sleep peacefully? “I have them. Not only do I sleep peacefully, I sleep soundly. Day to day is executed in the best way, better every day. We gain hierarchy with the new players.”

Fan confidence: “The fan trusts because we have not won it, we did not fall by chance. We have done enough merit to occupy this privileged place. We correspond to the fan with the seriousness of our work. The Cali fan does not give up. Support. We train responsibly We’re not hiding. We’re going to play a nice final against a very good rival that we beat recently.”



emotional theme: “Losing is an option, but it doesn’t happen in our minds. We came from being champions… sinking? I don’t share that analysis. They are ambitious, professional players who want to win. We face adversity with gallantry and dignity. Losing is part of the play”.

