After the premiere of the official trailer for Lightyear, a Disney Pixar film that plans to tell the beginning of Buzz, the most popular and beloved astronaut in toy storythere is good and exciting news said by the same author.

Lightyear will portray the hero who inspired the creation of the iconic Toy Story toy. Photo: composition LR/Fabrizio Oviedo

It turns out that the director and actor Taika Waititi He has just announced, this Tuesday, February 8, through his official Twitter account, that he is part of the cast of Lightyear. The singular thing about this fact is that Waititi mentioned that he is the main star of the film, leaving aside the actor Chris Evanswho lends his voice to be buzz lightyear.

“ I’m the main star of this movie but I shrugged it off and said the trailer should be more about supporting characters like @Chris Evans one, Bazz,” the mastermind of the last two Thor films jokingly tweeted.

Taika Waititi is “the main star” of Lightyear. Photo: screenshot/Twitter/@TaikaWaititi

Then, Chris Evans, who until recently gave life to Marvel’s Captain America, did not hesitate to retweet Taika Waititi’s post and respond affirmatively: “In my opinion, you are the main star of all movies, whether you are in them or not.”

Chris Evans responds to Taika Waititi. Photo: capture/Twitter/@ChrisEvans

There is no doubt that these two bring it to each other and they get along very well. So far, the exact involvement of Taika Waititi in Lightyear is unknown; however, this will surely be known in the coming weeks. Lightyear opens this June 17, 2022 in theaters around the world and you can’t miss it.

Lightyear will hit theaters in June 2022. Photo: Composite/YouTube Capture/Glamor

lightyear trailer