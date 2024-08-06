GP24 uncatchable in Sprints

Enea Bastianini with the perfect weekend at Silverstone – victory in the Sprint and Race – completed the trio of riders riding the Ducati GP24 ahead of everyone in the championship standings (the only one missing is Franco Morbidelli, who could quickly climb positions if he were to maintain a good performance in the second half of the season). Marc Marquez is fourth, his brother Alex – who won the Sprint in Great Britain in 2023 – is tenth, 12 points behind Fabio Di Giannantonio who is having an excellent championship to the point that he will be the one to have the GP25 entrusted to the VR46 team next season.

Alex Marquez he stated that from his point of view the leap in quality of the Ducati GP-24 compared to the GP-23 is a ‘first’ for the championship: “Never before had such a marked difference been seen between two bikes from the same manufacturer from one season to the next. – his words reported by the newspaper Brand – I hope Luigi Dall’Igna goes on holiday so that in 2025 my GP24 won’t be so far from the GP25″.

According to the two-time world champion riding for the Gresini team, the GP24 makes the difference, especially in the Sprint of Saturday: “In the Sprints the GP24s have something more, but on Sunday the difference is reduced a bit. When you need to manage a bit more and be more careful we can be closer, but in the Sprint the riders with the GP24s have a greater advantage. My gap to the winner on Saturday and Sunday remained the same, nine seconds, but on Sunday we covered double the laps”.