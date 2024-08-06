Insider Gaming may have leaked the UFL release datewith the free-to-play football game expected to land on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 12ththerefore about two weeks ahead of its direct competitor EA Sports FC 25, expected on the 27th of the same month.
The portal states that the above-mentioned date has been “confirmed by Strikerz Inc.”, therefore official information. However, after having made some checks, we have not found any confirmation on the website and social channels of UFL and its authors. The hypothesis is therefore that Insider Gaming may have mistakenly anticipated the embargo on the announcement, an involuntary leak in practice. Which, if confirmed, would be a bit of a stretch for a portal specialized in reporting rumors and indiscretions of all kinds.
The “FIFA-killer” or a very rough diamond?
For those who don’t know, UFL is a game free to play very ambitious that aims to compete with the football games currently on the market and become a valid Standalone alternative to Ultimate Team mode of the EA Sports FC series. In fact, in the game we will have the task of assembling our dream team, with players represented by cards, to climb the ranks of the online rankings.
The game recently ran an open beta on consoles, which gave us our first impressions of UFL. On paper, the title has potential in terms of Ultimate Team dynamics, which are fairer and lack the predatory elements of EA Sports FC, and squad creation and management. Unfortunately, things don’t work as well when you get on the pitch, with the game showing its weaknesses. a gameplay that is light years away from that of the competitiona player AI that leaves much to be desired and a very backward technical department.
#UFL #potential #release #date #PS5 #Xbox #hit #pitch #Sports
Leave a Reply