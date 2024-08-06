Insider Gaming may have leaked the UFL release datewith the free-to-play football game expected to land on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 12ththerefore about two weeks ahead of its direct competitor EA Sports FC 25, expected on the 27th of the same month.

The portal states that the above-mentioned date has been “confirmed by Strikerz Inc.”, therefore official information. However, after having made some checks, we have not found any confirmation on the website and social channels of UFL and its authors. The hypothesis is therefore that Insider Gaming may have mistakenly anticipated the embargo on the announcement, an involuntary leak in practice. Which, if confirmed, would be a bit of a stretch for a portal specialized in reporting rumors and indiscretions of all kinds.