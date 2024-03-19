The PF (Federal Police) indicted the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the crimes of criminal association and insertion of false data into an information system in the investigation investigating fraud in vaccination certificates against Covid-19.

In addition to the former president, former aide-de-camp Mauro Cid was also indicted.

The investigation investigates false entries in Ministry of Health systems from November 2021 to December 2022. People close to the former president, such as his daughter, Laura Bolsonaro, aged 12, would have received vaccination certificates against Covid without taking the vaccine .

