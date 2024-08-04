Ducati finds Bastianini again

Enea Bastianini he scored a double at Silverstone. The 2020 Moto2 world champion won the Sprint yesterday – he had never been on the podium in a Saturday race – and repeated the feat today at Silverstone, defeating Jorge Martin.

Bastianini, destined for KTM, is 49 points behind the Pramac rider and as Francesco Bagnaia rightly pointed out in just one weekend He recovered 21 from Pecco thanks to the fall yesterday of the two-time world champion, who risked a repeat at Luffield just as he was fighting with Bastianini.

The official Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi he commented thus to the microphones of TNT the rebirth of the Beast: “The 2022 player is back, a year ago he had his entire season conditioned by injury and at the start of the season he was too conditioned by the market and by the realization that he would not be confirmed within this team. Now he has a clear head and has found the technical balance with the crew chief Rigamonti. He will certainly be a candidate for the title”.