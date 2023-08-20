Helsinki | The person was trapped dozens of meters under the car that ran down Hämeentie

There was no driver in the car at the time of the accident. The police are investigating the incident as endangering traffic safety and injury.

Man was run over by a car in Helsinki on Hämeentie on Sunday, says the Helsinki police in X (formerly Twitter). There was no driver in the car at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the accident happened in front of the restaurant Siltanen. The police received a report about the incident a little after seven o’clock in the evening.

The stopped car had gone downhill from Hämeentie 17 and hit a person at Hämeentie 15 a few tens of meters later.

The person was trapped between the car and the concrete wall. The police say that the injured person was transported to the hospital.

The police are initially investigating the matter as endangering traffic safety and injury.