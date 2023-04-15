Dubai (Union)

National companies played a major role in supporting the tenth edition of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, the largest of its kind, which was organized from March 23 to April 10, whether through the strategic partnership of government departments, led by Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services. Or with financial sponsorship and allocating prizes to the fans, and at the forefront of these institutions that sponsored the tournament since its inception and continued to sponsor it in the tenth edition are Al Tayer Motors and Dubai Duty Free.

Al Tayer Motors and Dubai Duty Free have always been associated with the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, the largest of its kind, which is held annually during the month of Ramadan under the slogan “Limitless Capabilities.” More than 5,000 male and female athletes participated in its tenth edition in 8 sports (volleyball, padel, wheelchair basketball, bow and arrow, running, bicycles, ju-jitsu and fencing), and its total prize money amounted to more than 4 million dirhams.

The Dubai Sports Council was keen to extend a special thanks to them, in appreciation of their continued role in supporting the organization of the tournament and honoring its fans with valuable prizes since its inception, as their sponsorship played a key role in the success of the tenth edition of the session as the most important event that embodies the importance of sport in society, and this sponsorship is an affirmation On the joint keenness of the Dubai Sports Council and the various national institutions to make the Nad Al Sheba tournament a success, and to support the sports sector and community service by providing a sporting event that is a meeting place for the family, a catalyst for future generations, and support for our national athletes in the various competitions that brought them together with a group of the best athletes in the region and the world .