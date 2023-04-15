Tesla you will certainly know it, it is the well-known Elon Musk company famous for its innovative electric cars and more. Today we really want to talk to you about cars as the transition to electric is now becoming more and more common and to meet the needs of consumers and the incentives continue the price cuts!

Tesla: new cuts in the prices of electric cars!

New Tesla price cuts have arrived in Europe and therefore also in Italy, for all the models present (but unfortunately not in all their variants): Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X. The cut according to the company was possible thanks to the increase in production capacity and we leave you the press release below:

“Our mission is to accelerate the transition to renewable energy. Our master plan has established a clear path to achieve that mission: the transformation of high-cost small-series products into more economical mass-production vehicles.”

But how have prices actually changed? Let’s find out now:

Model 3 old prices

Model 3: 41,490 euros

Model 3 Long Range: 52,990 euros

Model 3 Performance: 59,990 euros

Model 3 new prices

Model 3: 41,490 euros

Model 3 Long Range: 48,990 euros

Model 3 Performance: 53,990 euros

Model Y old prices

Model Y: 46,990 euros

Model Y Long Range: 53,990 euros

Model Y Performance: 63,990 euros

Model Y new prices

Model Y: 46,990 euros

Model Y Long Range: 53,990 euros

Model Y Performance: 59,990 euros

Model S new prices

Model S: 105,990 euros (-9,010 euros)

Model S Plaid: 130,990 euros (-9,010 euros)

Model X new prices