Tomorrow, the Roads and Transport Authority will open a project for the development and expansion of Seih Al Dahl Street, which links Seih Al Salam Street and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex. middle and (3) roundabouts to facilitate movement in all directions, and the road will connect with the entrances to Lakes Al Qudra.

The project will achieve an increase in the road capacity from (1800) vehicles currently to (4000) vehicles in each direction in order to accommodate the continuous growth in traffic volumes and facilitate the access of residents and visitors to the oases on both sides of the road, desert areas and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex.

The project starts from the roundabout located at the intersection of Seih Al Dahl Road with Seih Al Salam Street in the north, directly after the Al Qudra Cycling Station, in the direction of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex in the south. The project included the implementation of a new road with a capacity of two lanes in each direction and the implementation of (3) roundabouts along the road To facilitate the access of road users to the oases located on both sides of the road, Al Qudra lakes and desert areas, and to facilitate the process of turning around.

This project is a continuation of the development projects implemented by the authority in the past period, including the Dubai Cycling Track project, which is approximately 23 km long and is linked with the existing bicycle path in the Seih Al Salam area on Al Qudra Street at the gate of Dubai Cycling Track in the direction of Emirates Road and from there to Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, then to Al Barari area, to Nad Al Sheba area. The bicycle paths in the Seih Al Salam area, which are approximately 115 kilometers long, include a number of public facilities, shops for renting bicycles and related tools, as well as a fully-equipped medical clinic and ( 10) Rest points along the path with seating and parking for bicycles.



