The Roads and Transport Authority revealed the implementation of 762 canopies for passengers of public transport buses, distributed over a number of vital locations in the Emirate of Dubai. They are distinguished by their modern design that integrates practical interior design and distinction in the external appearance, and the use of structural elements to serve the architectural design and be part of it, and shows the civilized face of the emirate. Dubai is an ideal city for safe and stable living.

According to the timetable for implementing the project, the implementation of all umbrellas is expected to be completed in 2025. The Authority is currently studying the implementation of a number of umbrellas using 3D printing technology, as it is conducting, in cooperation with one of the companies, an experiment in implementing umbrellas.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: The implementation of bus canopies comes within the framework of the Authority’s continuous endeavor to develop the mass transportation sector, provide the integrated, reliable infrastructure, and achieve well-being and happiness for the residents of Dubai, by providing the best services and amenities for bus users. Pointing out that the design of the new canopies conforms to the Dubai Code for People of Determination, as designated places have been provided for wheelchairs, in support of the “My Community… A Place for Everyone” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Aiming to transform the entire Emirate of Dubai to be friendly to people of determination, and in an effort by the Authority to serve and make this segment of society happy.

He added: The new canopy project is one of the Authority’s vital projects that showcase the beauty of the Emirate of Dubai, and encourages various segments of society to use public transportation, to achieve one of the Authority’s strategic goals of raising the proportion of public transportation users in the movement of the Emirate of Dubai, indicating that consideration has been taken in Selection of sites, meeting the requirements of vital areas with high population density, and the current and future operational needs of public transportation bus services, and achieving integration with the requirements of transportation via individual means, along with the availability of infrastructure and sufficient space within the right of way.

Al Tayer confirmed that the Authority will continue to implement its development projects in Dubai, to meet the requirements of the urban and population expansion witnessed by the emirate, most notably mass transportation services, and to provide a safe, easy and comfortable transportation service for the emirate’s residents and visitors alike.

Four models

Bus shelters were classified into four levels, based on the number of users of each stop: a main stop with a usage rate of more than 750 passengers per day, a secondary stop with a use rate between 250 and 750 passengers per day, and a primary stop with a use rate between 100 and 250 passengers per day. And a passenger drop-off and pick-up station with a usage rate of 100 passengers per day. A portion of the canopy area was allocated to be air-conditioned in the main parking lots, and shaded outdoor areas and advertising spaces, in addition to providing an information screen to review a map of the bus route network, the bus schedule, pickup time, and other information and services that Passenger charges.