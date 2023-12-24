Surprise on Dancing with the Stars. Milly Carlucci, in the middle of the episode and the competition, took center stage, took the microphone in her hand and called the historic maestro Simone Di Pasquale close to her. “We now, since we will be celebrating Baby Jesus and the arrival of the babies…”: this is how the presenter of the follow-up Rai 1 show began. The choreographer, with his eyes shining, did not hold back a broad smile. Then the hostess got straight to the point and announced the sweet news: “This evening, all together as the Ballando family, we can celebrate her baby, who is on the way”, she said. Big roar in the studio and palpable happiness.

“He becomes a father, our Simone grows up,” Carlucci further explained. Meanwhile, the director focused on the mother of the future child who, happy with the program's embrace, blew a kiss. “She's mature, eh…”, joked the presenter. Di Pasquale, visibly emotional, put together a few words: “Everything on this track, which is a piece of my life”. Viewers unleashed all their enthusiasm on social media, resharing the announcement and adding comments of affection.

Today another piece of news shocked the Ballando audience. Samuel Peron, another cornerstone of the show, was the protagonist of an indiscretion that went around the web. For the dancer, in fact, the edition that ends tonight could be his last participation. According to what was reported by DavideMaggio.it, the choreographer would in fact be ready to leave the broadcast after almost 18 years, in an attempt to end on a high note with the victory paired with Simona Ventura.