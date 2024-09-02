Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened two main bridges in Zabeel and Al Quoz 1 on Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali.

They are 1,350 metres long and have an estimated capacity of 8,000 vehicles per hour.

The Authority announced the completion of 80% of the project phases, which includes the construction of bridges with a length of 3,300 metres, and the development and expansion of road lanes with a length of 6,820 metres, distributed over seven different locations on Al Khail Road, covering the areas of Al Jaddaf, Business Bay, Zabeel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadeer Al Tair, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

The project will contribute to reducing travel time by 30%, increasing the capacity of existing intersections and bridges by about 19,600 vehicles per hour, raising traffic efficiency on Al Khail Road, solving traffic overlap problems at flyover intersections with Al Khail Road, and ensuring the continuity of free traffic movement on the road.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said that the Al Khail Road Development Project is one of the most important strategic projects for developing the parallel and supporting roads of Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. The road is considered one of the most important main roads in the Emirate of Dubai, starting from the Business Bay Crossing and ending at its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. It consists of five lanes in each direction, increasing to more than six in some locations.

Al Tayer explained that the first bridge that was opened is located in Zabeel area, and connects the traffic coming from Zabeel Palace Street and Oud Metha Street to Al Khail Street in the direction of Jebel Ali. It is 700 metres long with three lanes, and its capacity is estimated at 4,800 vehicles per hour. The second bridge is located in Al Quoz 1 area, and connects the traffic coming from Al Meydan Street to Al Khail Street in the direction of Jebel Ali. The bridge is 650 metres long, has two lanes, and its capacity is 3,200 vehicles per hour.

Rain flying: Al Khail Road development is one of the most important strategic projects to develop the parallel roads of Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.