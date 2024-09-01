The Dubai Violators’ Settlement Centre received more than 100 violators during the first half hour of the start of the “exemption of residency violators” period.

The centre, which was established by the Dubai Residence in Al Aweer area, has a capacity of up to 2,000 visitors per day.

The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, said that this initiative embodies the humanitarian values ​​of the UAE and reflects the human face of the Emirate of Dubai and works to establish the values ​​of tolerance and community compassion and to enhance the principles of respect and the importance of the rule of law.

Al-Marri called on all violators to take advantage of this grace period and adjust their status either by leaving the country or settling their affairs with employers legally.