Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon | Photo: Wael Hamzeh/EFE/EPA

The terrorist group Hezbollah, which operates in Lebanon, promised to “avenge” the death of Saleh Al Arouri, the number two Hamas terrorist, who died in an airstrike linked by the Lebanese media to Israel, on the outskirts of Beirut this Tuesday ( two).

In a statement, the Lebanese terrorist group said the murder of Arouri and five other Hamas members was a “very dangerous crime” and an “attack on Lebanon.” Hezbollah said its “fighters are ready to respond and punish Israel,” which it accused of being behind the action.

“We at Hezbollah confirm that this crime will not go unanswered or unpunished. […] Our fingers are on the trigger, and our fighters are prepared at the highest level,” said a statement from the terrorist group, which controls the region where the attack that killed Al Arouri took place.

Arouri was number two in the political office of Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group that has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007. He was considered by the Israeli government as one of those responsible for the October 7 terrorist attack in the Jewish state, which killed more than a thousand people .

Today's attack was the first near Beirut since the 2006 conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. The Lebanese group also linked the action to the death of an Iranian military adviser last week in Damascus, the capital of Syria. (With EFE Agency)