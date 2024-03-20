This Wednesday, the Barcelona hearing determined that the former player Daniel Alves He must pay one million euros to get out of prison on bail, while the appeals against the sentence he received of four and a half years in prison for sexual abuse against a young woman in a nightclub in the Catalan city are resolved.

However, Daniel Alves He will not be able to get out of jail this Wednesday Brians 2 in Barcelona, ​​because he has not raised and paid the million euros that the Barcelona hearing he demanded among the measures to release him.

Dani Alves, during his rape trial. Photo:Alberto Estevez. Efe Share

As reported to EFE sources close to the case, the lawyer of Dani Alves, Ines Guardiola, He met his client with the footballer after the court's decision to inform him that he has not yet been able to raise the million euros, so he must remain in prison at least until this Thursday.

On the other hand, the newspaper The vanguard of Spain pointed out that Daniel Alves He would have asked Neymar's father for the money to leave prison. The 40-year-old former soccer player contacted his former teammate in the Barcelona, ​​PSG and the Brazilian national team so that he could wire the money before the deadline stipulated by the Barcelona Court.

But they report in Spain that the defense of Daniel Alves He did not manage to deposit the million euros before 2:30 in the afternoon (Spanish time), so he must spend one more night in prison. Brians 2 from BarcelonaIf he had paid bail, the Brazilian would have left the prison this Wednesday after the court's decision was known.

Former Brazilian FC Barcelona player Dani Alves, accused of raping a young woman in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona in December 2022. Photo:EFE/ Alberto Estévez Share

It is not yet known if the father of Neymar He has already wired him the money to pay bail this Thursday. It should be noted that Neymar's family gave his friend a hand a few weeks ago, as they lent him the 150,000 euros that “helped mitigate his sentence for rape” and that were paid “with the help of Neymar's family.” said Brazilian outlet UOL.

This financial outlay called “mitigation to repair the damage caused” was essential for the court to reduce the sentence, taking into account that the Spanish Prosecutor's Office proposed 9 years in prison and the victim's defense demanded 12 years.

SPORTS