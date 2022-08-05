The Emirate of Dubai has added a new dimension to its world-class infrastructure in the healthcare sector by providing the services of a state-of-the-art medical facility focused on brain health and healthy aging.

Aviv Dubai Clinics opened in April 2021 and has benefited more than 1,000 people globally through its revolutionary treatment, using a special hyperbaric oxygen therapy protocol to slow the effects of aging.

“The state-of-the-art facility establishes a new era in science that aims to change people’s perception and experience of the aging process,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DB World.

He explained that due to the pivotal role that DB World plays as the leading provider of integrated smart logistics solutions, the group is committed to making positive contributions to the communities in which it operates and in the UAE, where the company operates Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone, and Aviv Clinics represent an innovative way to support the ambitions of Dubai and the broader aspirations of the UAE.

Bin Sulayem added: “The UAE is leading the shift in healthcare strategy to focus on helping people live better, and moving from prioritizing youth to increasing attention to healthy aging. To this end, the UAE continues to encourage innovators in the healthcare sector to employ the latest technologies in this vital sector.”

The increase in the number of senior citizens and the need to find an advanced method for their care has prompted the UAE to be a pioneer in efforts aimed at changing people’s perception and experience of the aging process, and raising the level of attention to healthy aging.

These efforts focused on developing more facilities for the care of the elderly and specialized clinics, in addition to attracting advanced technologies and investments in this sector.

Innovation in healthcare is one of the main pillars of the UAE vision, and Dubai has been a pioneer in placing investments in its advanced infrastructure to attract healthcare service providers and innovative medical technology solutions to the emirate.

In 2021, Dubai received nearly 630,000 tourists with the aim of medical tourism from all over the world, making it the ideal and first destination for medical tourism in the region. The statistical figures issued in this field reflect the level of global confidence in the health care system in the UAE, based on government support, the regulatory environment, infrastructure, data and analytics adoption, as well as investment in partnerships and research, and the ability to attract the best talent.

Aviv clinics fit the development scene in this emerging sector, and benefit from the latest technologies and equipment from Germany, Australia and Israel, to help customers in the Gulf region and neighboring countries access the best and most advanced treatments in the field of mental health and maintain cognitive abilities by following advanced techniques, with the aim of achieving Proactive control of the aging process.

The 7,000-square-meter medical facility is located in a prime location in the Jumeirah Lakes Towers district of Dubai, and has a dedicated team of physicians, psychiatrists, neurophysiologists, nutritionists, geriatricians, and data-producers who collaborate in a coordinated effort to improve health. The mental and cognitive abilities of the dealers.

The Brain Performance Therapy protocol has already demonstrated its potential to contribute to the UAE’s healthcare strategy, and the new treatment option has attracted clients from Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Thailand and the Philippines.

Mike Frain, CEO of Aviv Clinics Dubai, said: “During youth, our body is constantly working to generate new stem cells that help our bodies grow and repair injuries, but with age, and at a certain age, estimated at 50 years, the body’s natural production of new stem cells slows down. We suffer from a decline in the performance of our cognitive and physical functions.”

“Our body needs stem cells and an oxygen-rich environment to provide the energy needed for this process to regenerate its cells, and the Aviv protocol provides the basis for enabling the body to launch its own self-renewal mechanism by generating new stem cells and blood vessels that significantly enhance the functioning of the brain and body,” added Fraine. .

The treatment program of Aviv clinics includes a set of special hyperbaric oxygen therapy protocols, which is the latest non-drug and non-surgical treatment methods that include giving 100% pure oxygen in a pressurized environment over several treatment sessions, as well as cognitive and physical training, and a healthy nutrition program The appropriate treatment for each individual according to his condition, under the supervision of a specialized health care team.

The treatment program is based on more than 15 years of cutting-edge scientific research on hyperbaric oxygen therapy to regenerate nerve cells.

Before starting treatment, patients in the clinic undergo a comprehensive evaluation that extends over three days to study their physical and mental condition, with the aim of forming a clear idea for doctors about the extent of improvement in cognitive and behavioral performance during the treatment protocol.

The Aviv medical program has proven its ability to treat cognitive and physical decline associated with ageing, allowing for a positive change in the way people live in old age.

The treatment protocol also helps reduce some of the biomarkers associated with the development of Alzheimer’s disease, and treats deterioration in brain function caused by physical trauma or other medical conditions such as stroke, fibromyalgia, and other indicators that lead to brain tissue damage.

1000

People who benefited from the treatment protocol from “Aviv” clinics worldwide.

630

A thousand tourists were received by Dubai last year with the aim of medical tourism from all over the world.