Dubai Police confirmed that Decree No. 30 of 2023 amending some provisions of Decree No. 29 of 2015 regarding impounding vehicles in the Emirate of Dubai aims to preserve lives and property as well as address reckless drivers who endanger their lives and the lives of others, noting that the decree does not concern all road users, but rather Drivers of vehicles who deliberately violate the laws clearly by repeating violations and disregarding the laws.

According to statistics revealed by the General Traffic Department of Dubai Police during the period from 2019 to 2022, 34 vehicles were seized as a result of a speeding violation, 1929 vehicles due to dangerous driving, and 855 vehicles due to crossing a red light, which are violations that resulted in 164 deaths and 3263 injuries. .

In detail, the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs in Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, said that this decree aims to preserve lives and property in Dubai, and also aims to deter reckless drivers who endanger their lives and the lives of others at risk through shows, races, overtaking wrongly, and causing damage to property. Especially after monitoring many road violations that caused deaths.

And he added during a press conference, yesterday, to launch a campaign for the new amendments to the Vehicle Seizure Law, that the decree focused on the process of seizing vehicles in some traffic cases that fall under the item of dangerous violations, and does not contradict the Traffic Law, indicating that there is a committee to study dangerous violations before Deciding on some provisions of the decree according to what is appropriate for each case and proving intentionality and linking the violation with actions that endanger the lives of others and damage property.

Al-Ghaithi continued, that the violation of participating in races on the road without a prior permit from the police topped the largest value of unlocking vehicles at 100,000 dirhams, as it represents a threat to people’s lives, while the decree included a clause for motorists gathering with the intention of watching the races or participating in the chaos resulting from them. Which requires releasing the vehicle impoundment at a value of 10,000 dirhams.

He explained that the decree obligated the persons in charge of increasing the percentage of tinting the vehicle’s windows beyond the permissible limit by paying 10,000 dirhams to release the seizure, especially since some exaggerate the tinting process, including the windshield, which causes accidents that result in deaths due to lack of clarity of vision, explaining that Some people have exceptions to this clause for health reasons.

Al-Ghaithi continued: “We noticed excessive speeding and reckless and reckless driving, which caused an increase in the number of deaths, but today we are talking about the driver’s life first and the lives of other people as well, and then the decree specified a fine of 50,000 dirhams for releasing the vehicle that caused this violation.”

He stressed that among the serious violations for which the fine for dismantling the impounded vehicle was increased, allowing a person under the age of 18 to drive the vehicle, with a value of 50 thousand dirhams, pointing out that the guardian is responsible for his son and is held accountable for the violations he commits if he allows his son who is less than 18 years of age driving a vehicle.

For his part, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police, Brigadier General Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, said that the decree has been in place since 2015, but there have been some amendments to other items, which prompted us to resort to this decree by the negative behavior of some drivers of different nationalities and ages, and we saw that dealing However, the laws that currently exist do not fulfill the purpose, so the decree of seizure was resorted to, not just the financial fine.

He added that the project witnessed discussions for a long time until its issuance, and all the negative phenomena that we were suffering from in the previous period were clarified from abuses and high deaths and violations, and to preserve the character of Dubai as a leading city, indicating that the custom was that the violations are specified and stipulated, but if We have noticed an increase in the ceiling of the violation and its recurrence more than once. The penalty is increased according to this decree by impounding the vehicle.

He continued: “The implementation of the decree does not involve all road users, but there is an authorized committee that considers applications according to the decree, especially since there are drivers who have clearly broken the laws through the large number of violations, their repetition and disregard for the laws, and this category is the one to which the decree applies.”

Bin Suwaidan stressed that there is integrity in the implementation of the decree, so that the committee considers that no one will be unjust in applying the provisions of this decree.

With regard to the penalty of deportation from the country for heavy vehicles crossing a red light, Bin Suwaidan explained that this violation is among the most serious of all, especially since it may cause victims, pointing out that the decree applies to people who repeat or deliberately repeat the same violations.

He stated that to ensure the rights of drivers, the violations are subject to another committee, and if the committee approves the decree on the person, the penalty applies to him and he is obligated to pay the fees for releasing the seizure.

He pointed out that the vehicle whose total violations exceeded 6,000 dirhams is circulated and seized, explaining that in the event of failure to pay to release the seizure, the person does not receive his car, without looking at the value of the car’s price, and in the event that the seizure is not released, the car is sold at auction.

Decree No. 30 of 2023 amending some provisions of Decree No. 29 of 2015 regarding the seizure of vehicles in the Emirate of Dubai set the value of releasing the seizure according to 13 traffic violations, which is 100 thousand dirhams for participating in races on the road without a permit, and 50 thousand dirhams for driving a motorcycle on the paved road. , and 10 thousand dirhams for making fundamental changes to the vehicle, and the value of traffic fines exceeding 6 thousand dirhams (the seizure is released upon payment of violations).

The decree also includes the release of seizures of 50,000 dirhams for a violation of driving a vehicle recklessly or in a manner that poses a threat to life, 10,000 for escaping from policemen, 50,000 dirhams for passing a red light, 10,000 for driving a vehicle without a number plate, and 10,000 for gathering to watch the races. And 10,000 for increasing the percentage of tinting the vehicle’s windows beyond the permissible limit, and 50,000 for driving a vehicle with an artificial number plate, and 50,000 for intentionally hitting a police vehicle, and 50,000 for allowing a person under the age of 18 to drive.