M-Sport, in collaboration with NWM, revealed last year its intention to tackle one of the toughest rallies in the world, which led to an extensive development program to prepare a Ford Ranger, initially conceived by the South Africans of the NWM extension.

The 2024 Ranger was tested in Europe, Africa and the Middle East to understand the direction of development. In total, more than 10,000 kilometers of development tests have been completed, equivalent to more than twice the Dakar course.

The program resulted in updates to the frame to increase its strength and stiffness. Bespoke shock absorbers developed by Reiger were fitted to the Ranger. The package has passed the approval inspection and will now be fitted to the car.

“We have carefully studied the chassis to find opportunities for structural improvements in terms of stiffness and durability. These changes have been made and validated through a rigorous testing programme,” said M-Sport Technical Director Chris Williams.

“To accelerate our development we wanted to turn to Reiger for his experience in the Dakar. In collaboration we created a new shock absorber and wishbone configuration that allowed us to improve the movement ratio and take full advantage of the latest Reiger shock absorber technology , designed specifically for rally raids. We tested the new set-up at Fontjoncouse and twice in Morocco, with significant performance improvements.”

Ford Ranger Raptor for 2024 Dakar Rally Photo by: Ford

“One of the biggest challenges was optimizing the vehicle’s cooling packages. We focused on simplifying and improving the efficiency of the radiators. Using CFD we studied aerodynamics to understand the vehicle’s airflow and understand how best to extract heat at different rates. To validate our modifications we carried out tests in Dubai, South Africa and Morocco, all with ambient temperatures above 40 degrees”.

“The next stage is to see how it performs in competition. The main development phase has been completed, now we have to test it in competitions. From here on we will try our hand at more important competitions to make sure we are up to the challenge ahead of the Dakar of 2024”.

NWM founder Neil Woolridge added: “We appreciate the partnership with M-Sport and Ford Performance and the opportunity it has created to accelerate the development of our Ranger T1+ ahead of Dakar 2024. This will allow us to showcase the performance and the capabilities of our car on the international stage”.

“The original Ranger T1+ package was very good, and our testing and development in South Africa and our participation in the South African Rally Raid Championship has already seen significant improvements in competitiveness. We can’t wait to see how the Ranger performs. updated version on the international scene”.

M-Sport has not yet revealed its driver roster for next year’s Dakar, although an announcement is expected to be made in the coming weeks.