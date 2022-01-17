The Dubai Police General Command stated that it is presenting nine smart and electronic security programs, representing its various sectors, through its platform at the exhibition and trade conference for security and safety (Intersec 2022), in its 23rd session, at the Dubai World Trade Center under the title “Unifying the efforts of sector experts for security and safety of generations.” future.”

On its platform, Dubai Police presents training programs for the private security sector, provided by the Dubai Police Academy, in addition to the participation of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence by displaying its smart application, the new website of the Dubai Police, and the Expo game. “SWAT”, and the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation is participating in a presentation of the “E-Crime” platform, and the luxury periodical “Bentley”, while the General Department for Drug Control, represented by Hemaya International Center, presents a presentation of the “Hamaya” application, and the General Traffic Department participates in a presentation Radar “Pedestrian Crossing Monitoring Device”.

Dubai Police, through its platform, provided an explanation to the public about its website, which provides a rich experience for the customer to access smart services that meet their needs quickly and easily, and the design of the site is compatible with the national identity, using the latest programming and design standards, and the site is the main smart gateway to review the services provided by Dubai Police Which has been engineered and developed to suit all categories of customers, enabling them to complete their transactions without the need to visit police stations, including people of determination and senior citizens.

Dubai Police presented the Expo 2020 adventure game, which was developed by Emirati national cadres at the Virtual Technology Center in the General Administration of Artificial Intelligence, in support of the first historical event in the region, and to enhance local and global awareness of the educational, entertainment, commercial and cultural facilities included in the event.

Hemaya International Center is participating in a presentation of the “Hemaya” application, which is an integrated and comprehensive platform that provides its services to individuals and institutions concerned with awareness of drug harm, in a smooth and smart way that is compatible with the government’s orientations in shifting towards smart systems.

The application also displays the awareness activities implemented by the center, led by the Ministry of Education, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and the General Administration of Artificial Intelligence, and the application includes a (safe) virtual assistant.



