Alex Belli, even outside the house of the Big Brother VIP, continues to participate in several television programs. Now the actor of One hundred windows took part in Paolo Bonolis’ prime time program, Avanti un Altro.

Obviously, the host of the quiz show teased Alex Belli especially in relation to the situation with Soleil Rises. What happened under the covers is now being talked about in all TV programs.

Delia Duran, who entered the house of Big Brother VIP last Monday, spoke clearly about what happened between the two in the night without filters:

My husband told me the truth of what you did that night. Say it, reveal what happened under the covers. Ok I say it, there was something intimate.

Paolo Bonolis then asked to the former competitor of Big Brother VIP what happened and the actor replied: “What if I did everything? It is not that I am coupled to the right and left, let’s say I did it to the right, in fact, not to the left. I say left because I had Davide Silvestri on the right.“

The topic had also emerged to Verissimo and at the time Alex Belli explained: