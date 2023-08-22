It will be the 11th edition of the “Conversation with the President” program; follow on Poder360 YouTube channel

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) holds the 11th edition of its live weekly “Conversation with the President” on the morning of this Tuesday (22.Aug.2023).

Starting this Tuesday (22.Aug), the PT member will participate in the Brics Summit (economic bloc formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), in Johannesburg (South Africa). He arrived in the South African city around 5 am (Brasília time) on Monday (21.Aug). It is Lula’s 12th international trip since taking office in January 2023.

The program “Conversation with the President” is hosted by journalist Marcos Uchôa. he left the global networko in November 2021, after 34 years working at the station. signed a contract with TV Brazil in March of this year.

Watch:

Lula’s broadcasts have registered a timid audience when compared to lives made by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from 2019 to 2022.