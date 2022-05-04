An Ethiopian female passenger arrived at Dubai International Airport via “transit”, coming from Saudi Arabia, accompanied by three children, but she left Dubai with four children, after labor pains suddenly overwhelmed her and the hour of birth came. She received exceptional support from Dubai Police, the Ambulance Foundation, and “Air Emirates”, in an integrated humanitarian work.

In detail, the Director of the General Department of Airport Security in Dubai Police, Major General Ali Ateeq bin Lahej, said that the passenger was returning to her homeland from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, on an Emirates Airlines flight, and during her stop in the transit at Dubai International Airport. She was in labor, accompanied by her three children, which caused her fear and anxiety, as there was no one to help them. He added that a team affiliated with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services at the airport provided the necessary first aid to the woman quickly, succeeded in stabilizing the case, and transferred her in record time to the clinic to receive an emergency delivery case, and the traveler gave birth to a healthy baby, as a result of concerted efforts that reflect the professionalism and efficiency of the health work system Security and safety. He pointed out that the Dubai Police staff at the airport intervened to calm the traveler, assuring her that she would receive all the necessary assistance she and her children, and the “Dubai Ambulance” team took measures to transport her to Latifa Hospital, while Dubai Police provided the necessary care for the children, and they were transferred to the airport hotel, accompanied by female employees from Emirates Airlines to take care of them.

Bin Lahej indicated that a support and follow-up team was formed, which coordinated between all the concerned parties at the airport, who followed up on children’s affairs. Her departure to her country, in cooperation with the partners. For her part, the mother expressed her happiness and deep gratitude to the Dubai police, who took care of her children throughout her stay in the hospital, stressing her appreciation for everyone who helped her overcome the crisis and return to her homeland safely.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

