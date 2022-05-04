Beth CastilloMexican voice actor recognized for giving his voice to Doctor Strange already Luke Skywalker in Latin Spanish, came to Peru to participate in the Movie Con, a special event set up for fans of cinema and the magic of dubbing. The appointment is in Arenales Shopping Center this May 3, 4 and 5, where different activities are being carried out with the artist as the protagonist.

La República spoke exclusively with Castillo about his career working for important Marvel movies and about other characters he has dubbed near the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”.

YOU CAN SEE: “Guardians of the Galaxy”: Dave Bautista suffers attack from fans for Drax’s new look

A challenge already overcome

In his early years as a voice actor, Beto had to jump from music and theater to the world of voices, which was a great challenge for his career.

Doctor Strange using the Time Stone in “Avengers: Infinity War”. Photo: Marvel Studios

“ Dubbing is very different. The first time I did it was fatal . Then some time passed, so since I liked it a lot, I told myself that I had to do it well and enjoy it, ”he pointed out.

Castillo has been dedicated to giving his voice to different characters for 22 years and declares that over time one learns and improves.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp: revealed millionaire who lost after his dismissal from “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”

“They say that practice makes perfect; I always add that good practice makes the master”, he pointed out.

Doctor Strange and the spoilers

In the work process of Beto Castillo, who never receives the full film to dub, spoilers are inevitable.

“Do you remember that in ‘Matrix’ there is a scene where agent Anderson is there as if in a room where he is being interrogated and suddenly his lips close? This is how I have to do it, ”he declared between laughs.

Beto Castillo, voice of Doctor Strange at the Movie Con. Photo: Instagram

Castillo actually has a contract with Marvel in which the studio puts certain clauses so that nothing about the tape is revealed. However, for Beto this is a humanitarian issue.

YOU CAN SEE: “Better Call Saul”, 6×4 review: the return of a curious character from “Breaking Bad”

“ People have to be like Doctor Stephen Strange (doing the voice of the character) who saw 14 million 605 possible endings and nobody told him what happens in any of them . No spoilers, let people enjoy the experience just like you do,” she said.

Marvel and the future of Castillo

Beto Castillo has currently been playing Doctor Strange for six years since his first solo film and those that followed “Avengers”. However, this seems to be a short time for the Mexican, who clarifies that he very much wants to continue giving him his voice, despite not knowing what could happen to the character in the future.

YOU CAN SEE: “365 days, part 2″: who is Simone Susinna? the Nacho actor who sweeps Netflix

“I expect at least a new decade of new movies and adventures from him and from all the Marvel characters,” explained Castillo, who also believes that Benedict Cumberbatch is the best actor of his generation.

always be a child

Likewise, the interpreter, who plays Maui in Moana, Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars” and Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley in “Call of duty”, feels that his profession is a wonderful game.

Doctor Strange had to be defeated by Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” to achieve the only future in which they defeated the Titan in “Avengers: Endgame”. Photo: Marvel

“In this wonderful profession that I have, you never know what is going to happen. But What I do want to do is keep playing. I have the best job in the world because I play the same game as when I was a child “, said.

“ He played that he found a stick lying on the street and that it was a lightsaber and that he said he was a Jedi. Now I can tell you ‘May the force be with you’, but I get paid for it. I played that I was a superhero and now I can give voice to one ”, he pointed out excitedly.

YOU CAN SEE: Elizabeth Olsen Praises Scarlett Johansson’s Work in Marvel Movies

“We spend our lives trying to find someone to grow old with. I think we should rather spend our lives trying to find who to remain children with as we grow older.” left as a final reflection.

Movie Con: a unique event

The Movie Con, organized by the audiovisual communicator Oscar J. Vidal and the business strategist Johana Chuquino, has been carrying out different activities since May 3, 2022.

This May 4th and 5th, the latest experiences will be held that will have Beto Castillo as the protagonist in different facets.

Next, we leave you everything that is scheduled for the last two dates of the event.

Movie Con: activities May 4. Photo: Facebook