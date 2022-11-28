Dubai Police, under the umbrella of the Ministry of the Interior, participated in an international team that included the European Police Agency, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, France and the United States of America, in the implementation of an operation called “Desert Light” that overthrew 49 members of the most dangerous criminal organization for drug smuggling and money laundering in Europe, as it is considered responsible About 35% of drug smuggling attempts in the old continent.

Lieutenant General, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, appreciated the joint international efforts between the UAE Ministry of Interior, represented by the Dubai Police General Command, and the international police agencies, stressing that Operation “Desert Light” comes within the framework of cooperation efforts. International Anti-Money Laundering Crimes and Transnational Drug Trafficking.

His Highness also affirmed the UAE’s keenness to develop deep relations with police agencies around the world in order to confront organized crime everywhere, and to make the world a place where everyone enjoys security and safety.

His Highness indicated that the operation comes within the framework of the UAE’s national strategy in combating the financing of terrorism and money laundering, noting the coordination between the strategic partners in the global police agencies to combat this type of crime and combat organized criminal gangs.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, said that the joint work team was able to dismantle the gang’s network in six countries, and seize large quantities of drugs that its members were preparing to smuggle from Latin America to Europe.

Europol revealed that Operation Desert Light, in which six countries, including the United Arab Emirates, participated, targeted the command and control center and logistical infrastructure for one of the most dangerous criminal organizations specialized in drug smuggling and money laundering.

She pointed out that the operations contributed to the arrest of six leaders who run drug smuggling networks from Latin America to Europe, adding that the organization known as the “supercartel” is responsible for about a third of drug smuggling operations in Europe.

The organization stated that the operation was the culmination of joint security investigations between six countries, and was carried out with great professionalism, as the raids were directed simultaneously throughout Europe and the United Arab Emirates, from 8 to 19 November, after law enforcement forces and combatants targeted the command and control center and infrastructure. The logistical infrastructure of the criminal “supercartel” organization in Europe.

Investigations revealed the organization’s involvement in cocaine smuggling to Europe and money laundering crimes, and more than 30 tons of drugs were seized in the raids.

And it stated that the law enforcement authorities that participated in the operation were the Civil Guard in Spain, which contributed to the arrest of 13 members of the criminal organization, in addition to two prominent leaders, in coordination with the Dubai Police, and the National Police in France, which arrested six suspects, in addition to two prominent members. In Dubai, in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Interior, the Federal Judicial Police in Brussels (Belgium), which arrested 10 suspects, and the Criminal Investigation Division of the National Police, and the Police Unit “Rotterdam”, in the Netherlands, which arrested 14 suspects, and two members prominent, in coordination with the Dubai Police.

The European Police Organization stated that it had obtained reliable information regarding the involvement of the “supercartel” gang in drug trafficking and flooding Europe with cocaine, and the prominent targets and elements who used encrypted communications to organize and pass drug shipments were identified.

She indicated that she had hosted more than 10 coordination meetings during the past two years, to arrange with the countries participating in the operation, unify the goals, and develop an integrated strategy to overthrow the entire network and apprehend those involved, and passed the latest developments and results of intelligence analysis to field investigators and combat personnel, which contributed to the implementation of operations in a timely manner. Synchronous and charged tuning.

Emirati liaison officer at Europol headquarters

Cooperation between the European Police Organization “Europol” and the Ministry of Interior in the United Arab Emirates witnessed an important step by signing a “liaison officer” agreement, which allows the dispatch of Emirati law enforcement liaison officers to the Europol headquarters in the Netherlands, and a liaison officer has already been sent from the UAE Ministry of Interior to work alongside Together with 250 liaison officers representing more than 50 countries and law enforcement organizations.

This unique approach to international police cooperation helped Europol pass intelligence and coordinate cooperation between law enforcement agencies around the world to confront and bring down the most dangerous criminal networks.