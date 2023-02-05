Dubai (Union)

The peace area in the Marmoum Reserve in Dubai was decorated with the most beautiful images of competition presented by 89 contestants from 27 different nationalities in the elite race within the seventh season of the Peace Cycling Championship, which is organized by the office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Procurement and Finance.

The race was full of clubs and excitement since the start, along the 137 km track, within the Marmoom Reserve area, which has a charming nature and rare animals, and the prizes for the race amounted to 735 thousand dirhams.

Olga Shekel of the Dubai Police team won first place and won a prize of 150,000 dirhams, followed by Renata Sultanova from the Dubai Police, who won 100,000 dirhams, and Ibtisam Zayed, Dubai Police, who won 70,000 dirhams.

On the team level, the Dubai Police team achieved first place, followed by Shabab Al-Ahly and Dubai Police 2.

The race witnessed the participation of the contestants individually, and included the team of the office of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dubai Police, My Wash, Al Ahly Youth, Abu Dhabi Cycling, Cycle Hub, Al Shaafar Jumeirah, Eagle, Air Wick Racing, Human Engine, Beyond the Bike Yasi and the Saudi team.

The Higher Organizing Committee crowned the winners of the elite women’s race, and the second Emirati amateur race, which witnessed the victory of Rashid Al Balushi “Al Shafar Jumeirah” in first place, followed by Ahmed Qayed “Dubai Police” and Tariq Obaid “Shabab Al Ahly”.

In terms of teams, “Al Shaafar Jumeirah Cycling” ranked first, “Dubai Police” came second, and Al-Ahly youth – amateurs came third.

Samah Khaled from the office team of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan was honored for her keenness to participate in the elite women’s race, despite being four months pregnant, and Hamad Al Mansouri from the Rabdan team was honored in the category of contestants over forty years old.

The winners of the desert race for the Emiratis were crowned for the amateur and professional categories, as Abdullah Ali Al Hammadi from the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club was crowned as the champion of the race for the professional category, followed by Muhammad Ahmed Al Mutaiwee from the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, and Jaber Al Mansouri “My Wash”. Yasser Al Balushi of Dubai Police won first place in the amateur category, followed by Saeed Hassan, Dubai Police, and Rashid Al Balushi, Al Shaafar Jumeirah.