Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo.- The weather forecast for this one sunday february 5 in the town Benito Juarez, Quintana Roo, indicates that the sunrise will be slightly cool with cloudy to partly cloudy skies and drizzle for much of the morning. Throughout the day a warm environment will prevail with cloudy intervals and light rains. At night, a slightly cool atmosphere and cloudy intervals are expected, accompanied by light rainfall.

Regarding the temperatures for this Sunday in Cancun, Quintana Roor, maximum temperatures of 27 to 29 degrees are expected, while the minimum will oscillate between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius, reaching 86% humidity, especially at night.

In nearby municipalities like Isla Mujeres, Puerto Juarez, Puerto Morelos and Playa del Carmen, the same conditions of a slightly cool environment will prevail in the morning with cloudy to partly cloudy skies with the presence of light rains. During the day, a warm, cloudy environment and light precipitation are expected. These conditions will be accompanied by winds that will blow from the East, Northeast and North from 8 to 17 km/h with gusts of 25 km/h.

According to the report of the National Water Commission (Conagua), the Cold Front 28 it will remain stationary to the northeast of the Yucatan peninsula and its associated cold air mass will maintain a “North” event on the coast of Yucatan and Campeche.

The environment is expected to be warm during the day, slightly cool during the night and early morning with moderate rains in the east and northeast of Yucatansouthern Campeche, as well as in the north and south of Quintana Roo.

On the coast of the yucatan peninsula winds from the north – northeast of 20 to 30 knots and waves of 1.5 to 2 meters high are expected. On the Yucatan coast and Quintana Roo scattered storms could occur, while in campeche light rain is forecast.

In general, this Sunday in Quintana Roo, maximum temperatures of 29 degrees and minimum of 19 degrees are expected. In cancunthe indicator of Sun Protection Factor It will be low during the first hours of the day, it will go to medium from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., high from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., medium from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and low from 5 p.m. until night.

Sunrise will be at 7:22 a.m., noon will be at 1:01 p.m. and sunset is expected to be at 6:40 p.m. with a day length of 11 hours and 17 minutes.

He Conagua Meteorological Service and State Civil Protection (Procivy) recommends that the population keep an eye on their newsletters and social networks to avoid affectations on this day.