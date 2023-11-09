Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 10:21

The Civil Aviation Council (Conac), chaired by the Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa, revoked an August resolution that intended to restrict the operating radius of Santos Dumont Airport, located in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). The revocation is formalized in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Thursday, 9th.

The annulled act determined that, from January 2, 2024, regular operations at Santos Dumont Airport should be planned observing a maximum distance of 400 kilometers from their destination or origin and connections with regularly operating domestic airports.

The intention was to limit flights departing from Santos Dumont to force a return to Galeão International Airport, also located in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

In a press release, the Ministry of Ports and Airports said that the decision to revoke the measure was taken after “broad debate” involving the City Hall and the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Infraero, the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), Federal Audit Court (TCU), airlines, concessionaires and other states and municipalities, and the ministry itself.

“The decision to revoke was based on technical criteria with the aim of strengthening Brazilian aviation”, stated the ministry in the note.

In the same document, the ministry highlights that Santos Dumont Airport will now operate without destination restrictions, but will have to comply with a movement limit of 6.5 million passengers per year to guarantee the best level of service to the population in accordance with the airport operational capacity. “This measure will come into force from January 2024.”