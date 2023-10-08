Dubai Municipality launched the first system in the world to grant certificates and conformity marks to factories and entities operating in 3D printers within the field of construction, as a proactive step to standardize followed practices and raise the quality of concrete mixtures used in 3D printers for factories licensed and operating in the emirate. This step enhances Dubai’s leadership as the first city in the world to adopt a strategy and organization of 3D printing technology in the construction sector, which is considered one of the modern sustainable construction technologies.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The system for granting certificates and conformity marks to factories and entities working in the field of 3D printing within the construction sector has been prepared in a comprehensive manner that suits the forward-looking vision of Dubai Municipality, applying best practices and providing distinguished services to the individual and society to raise the status of the Emirate of Dubai globally, and in accordance with A proactive methodology that is consistent with the municipality’s strategic plans included in the Dubai Plan 2030. The system is also in line with the Dubai 3D printing strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, which aims to benefit from this technology. “And employing it in the service of humanity, and strengthening the position of the UAE and Dubai as one of the leading centers in the region and the world in the field of 3D printing.”

Al-Hajri added: “The system will contribute to unifying practices and procedures followed and enhancing the quality level of concrete mixtures used in 3D printers for factories licensed and operating in this technology.”

For her part, Engineer Alia Al Harmoudi, Acting Executive Director of the Environment, Health and Safety Foundation in Dubai Municipality, explained that the new system is based on 4 main axes, which include ensuring control of the quality of the product and the raw materials used, the efficiency of the equipment and devices designated for manufacturing, in addition to the technical standards used to control the quality. Manufacturing processes within the various stages of production, and the efficiency of the administrative system in the factory. Pointing out that the municipality has launched on its website an integrated guide that includes 4 main sections, addressing the basic requirements that must be met by factories and entities operating the activity, in a flexible and applicable manner that takes into account the various technologies and methods of manufacturing concrete used in 3D printers, and the different nature and components of the materials used by the company. To another.

The Dubai Central Laboratory will supervise the management of the new system, as it has specialized technical cadres of experts, specialists, engineers and technicians, to complete the evaluation and auditing processes and conduct laboratory tests for such products and grant them a certificate of conformity in accordance with the principles and technical controls. In recent years, the laboratory has also developed various systems for granting certificates and the conformity mark, which have proven successful and contributed to raising the quality of products in the Emirate of Dubai and protecting consumer rights, such as programs for granting conformity certificates for factories of ready-mixed concrete, precast concrete, cement, chemical additives, and others.

The importance of adopting such technologies in future construction projects is highlighted in several aspects, including: Reducing the rate of errors, reducing the amount of materials, and reducing the waste of natural resources used in these mixtures, such as water, aggregate, and cement, in addition to completing the work in a faster period of time and with less manpower.