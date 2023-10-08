America’s Covid policy is under scrutiny: in court, in politics and in science. How useful was the shutdown of public life? Numerous studies provide information.

Better outside despite the cold: Street scene from New York in February 2021 Image: EPA

vor three years ago, three scientists Jay Bhattacharya, Sunetra Gupta and Martin Kulldorff published a text called “The Great Barrington Declaration”. The text, published on October 5, 2020, caused a stir, especially in expert circles, because it fundamentally criticized the political measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the USA and many other countries and, above all, opposed lockdowns. The statement was less known to the wider public. One possible reason: The American government’s censorship campaign successfully prevented the text from gaining traction on social media.

The accusation of censorship does not arise from a conspiracy fantasy. In July of this year, a judge in Louisiana issued a temporary restraining order against government entities, banning them from engaging with social media, with only a few exceptions. Two of the authors of the “Great Barrington Declaration” and other plaintiffs had sued because they saw their freedom of expression curtailed by the decree.