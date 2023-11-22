Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced the completion of the first phase of the “Dubai Horizons” project, which is concerned with setting planning standards for drone routes in low-altitude skies and the locations of airports and landing strips allocated to them, in accordance with aviation and construction rules and requirements. The project enhances the emirate’s readiness to use… Drones, and expanding the use of related applications, in accordance with a comprehensive regulatory and planning framework that supports Dubai’s goals, strategies and future plans in the field of air mobility.

On this occasion, His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, confirmed that the “Dubai Horizons” project is one of the pioneering projects that the municipality is working on with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and a number of other strategic partners, confirming Dubai’s leadership and superiority and supporting its aspirations and future plans in the field of air mobility. And determining the paths and applications of drones at the global level. The project also embodies the efforts of Dubai Municipality in adopting the latest technologies and solutions to develop a pioneering geospatial system and implement innovative projects, in a way that supports the readiness of the infrastructure and its ability to quickly adapt to modern technologies in the field of aerial maps, and in a way that also contributes In enhancing the security and safety of air navigation, and stimulating the attractive investment environment within the sector.

His Excellency said: “The project, upon completion, will enhance Dubai’s readiness for the use of drones, as well as the air delivery service with clear and specific routes, which will consolidate the emirate’s competitiveness and global precedence by providing the necessary data to operate drones while ensuring the highest levels of accuracy, and achieving optimal use of them according to the best standards.” Global standards and practices.

For his part, His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Ahli, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, stressed the importance of the “Dubai Horizons” project in that it embodies Dubai’s pioneering aspirations towards consolidating its global competitiveness in various vital sectors, and enhancing its position as a global center for the drone industry, within an environment Stimulating and attractive for investment.

His Excellency said: “The Authority worked with Dubai Municipality and strategic partners to support the implementation of the first phase of this important project, which enhances and supports Dubai’s plans to assume a leadership position in preparing for the future and its industry, and keeps pace with future thinking and innovation to build readiness towards the future, through the Dubai Sky Air Dome initiative.” The aim is to transform the city into a virtual infrastructure for the airspace of unmanned aircraft systems, which connects places and buildings through airstrips and mini-airports in various parts of the emirate. It also enables public and private entities to provide services related to the operation of these systems, which will constitute an important economic tributary to the economy. Dubai, by designing and developing an integrated business system for smart mobility services, air freight, delivery services, surveying, photography, and technical inspection within the emirate.”

The Director General of the Authority pointed out that the progress and success in the use of unmanned aircraft systems depended on the legislation that regulates their use, especially Law No. (4) of 2020, regarding the regulation of unmanned aircraft in the Emirate of Dubai, which clarifies how to organize activities related to this field, and clarifies the competencies. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and all relevant government agencies are strategic partners in achieving this ambitious vision.

Through the project, Dubai Municipality will provide support to partners by providing Dubai’s geospatial digital twin databases, which consist of three-dimensional maps of all the city’s landmarks and facilities, in addition to providing leading geospatial solutions, planning standards, and reflecting the data on the land use classification and codification list.

The first stage

The first phase of the “Dubai Horizons” project was completed in “Dubai Silicon Oasis”, during which the current status of requirements, legislation, policies, regulations and laws for planning low-altitude skies, drone operations, privacy policy, and air navigation security and safety was studied, analyzed and evaluated.

Meetings were also held with the concerned authorities to study the role of each party and evaluate the three-dimensional data, available planning requirements and technology used, with the aim of identifying and documenting the most prominent challenges, and implementing a pilot project in the study area to take into account the application of the proposed planning requirements and specifications to the “Dubai Silicon Oasis” area, from Through a smart system and by building three-dimensional maps of the planning paths for the use of drones and the locations of airstrips, in addition to developing recommendations for the ideal future situation by forming a working group of all concerned parties, in order to develop procedures that ensure the preparation of procedures and solutions in clear steps.

It is noteworthy that Dubai Municipality had signed cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ), for cooperation and development within the framework of the “Dubai Horizons” project, and to benefit from the mutual experiences between them to form a comprehensive plan for geographical data in the Emirate of Dubai. , which includes geographic data for the infrastructure that uses the drone sector, in addition to the organization of the sector in the emirate