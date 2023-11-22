Substances | One photo of a sports booth in Helsinki shows the traces of the laughing gas craze

In one everyday photo of a sports booth in Helsinki, the traces of the nitrous oxide craze were recorded.

Helsinki A pile of nitrous oxide bottles was found near the side building of the Kökari field in Laajasalo this week.

The slightly sheltered Löytöpaikka is the preventive action inspectorate of the Helsinki police Katja Nissinen in line with previous police findings.

“Often, citizens have hinted that gas cylinders have been found, for example, in woods and rocks,” he says.

According to him, finding many bottles indicates that several users were there.

According to Nissinen, similar observations occur “from time to time”.

The joy gas substance abuse became a phenomenon a few years ago, and this autumn it has reared its head again.

According to Nissinen, joy gas is especially used by young people who cannot buy other intoxicants, so they use what is available.

Ilogas has legal uses, but its intoxicating use and distribution for that purpose is illegal.

It is difficult for the police to say anything precise about the extent of the laughing gas phenomenon, as its possession and sale for purposes other than intoxication is legal.

For example, the prevalence of drugs can be measured through, for example, seizures and waste water surveys, but the same information is not obtained about nitrous oxide, but monitoring is based on the observations of citizens and youth workers, for example.

The police are in need of tips about the parties that pass laughing gas to young people to get drunk.

Nissinen however, in the case of nitrous oxide, one can speak of a marginal phenomenon.

“You don’t see its use on every corner, but we are still worried about the phenomenon.”

In particular, Nissinen’s concern focuses on the dangers of intoxicating use of nitrous oxide, because not much is known about the risks. Human behavior can become unpredictable and aggressive.

Because the intoxicating effect of joy gas is short, it is often taken several doses in a row. Its use results in a clouding of consciousness, and in mixed use the risks of respiratory depression increase.