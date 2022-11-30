Within the framework of its keenness to keep abreast of all the national activities and events taking place in the country, Dubai Media Corporation, with all its sectors, participated on Monday, November 28, in its celebration of the 51st Union Day for this year, as it organized activities inside the institution’s building for all its employees, and this comes within the framework of renewing loyalty to the homeland and the principles of the union and the owners Their Highnesses are the rulers of the Emirates, and the Emirati people who always work to raise the banner of excellence, and have pride in the past to reach the future based on innovation and development, in both their fields of work and specialization.

On this occasion, Mohammed Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media Incorporated, said, “Today we celebrate 51 years of achievements, progress, development and prosperity. A busy march that our country has taken since the declaration of the Union State on the second of December of the year 1971. It will always remain, and will never be immortalized, as a memory dear to The hearts of the sons of the Emirates, and the birth of our beloved country at the hands of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the founding fathers – may God bless their souls, who laid the foundations of this country and set out with it towards building the nation and the human being.

He added, “With the faith that we feel about the national role that the various institutions and sectors should play, and with the continuous keeping pace with the rapid pace towards which the UAE vision is heading, we at Dubai Media Corporation extend our best congratulations to the UAE government, its people and residents on this good land, praying to God to perpetuate The homeland is a blessing of security and safety, and continuous progress and prosperity. Happy new year to our country.

The Dubai Media Incorporated celebration included various activities such as popular performances, heritage competitions, crafts workshops and heritage handicrafts, as well as an initiative to support employees who own commercial projects and involve them in the activities of Emirati traditional food and sweets.

Dubai Media appreciated the efforts of the parties that cooperated with it in the success of the activities of the 51st Union Day, and extends its thanks to Jumeirah Kindergarten, Damas Clinic, Dubai Dolphinarium, Equestrian Hobbies Club, Reel Cinemas, Ward Company, Platinum Express Company, Protein House, Dr. Juice, oil products. Olive, M.bee, Pofm, Uzum house.