It was presented this morning by Pnrr Imid Academy the first shared working methodology for the construction of a project eligible for the funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, created by FB & Associati, with the non-conditioning contribution of Pfizer. As was recalled during the event – organized in Rome, in the Sala Caduti di Nassiriya of the Senate – Component 2 of Mission 6 of the Pnrr made 1.67 billion euros available for innovation, research and digitization of the National Health Service : resources not yet used due to a strong complexity in the creation of projects capable of taking into account the numerous parameters that limit access.

The Pnrr Imid Academy – where Imid stands for Immune mediated inflammatory diseases, i.e. immune-mediated inflammatory diseases – was born from listening to the needs of patients and doctors to meet the expectations of regional decision-makers and the urgency of starting a process of modernization of technological structures and digital systems, the completion and dissemination of the Electronic Health Record, and improved capacity to deliver and monitor Essential Levels of Care through technology. The drafting of the plan was possible thanks to the creation of three unprecedented national working tables which saw the transversal collaboration of all the subjects interested in making public health more efficient: patient associations, medical specialists in immune-mediated diseases, national and regional institutions, representatives of public administration, the Department of Communication and Social Research of the La Sapienza University of Rome and the Digital Sustainability Foundation.

The three work tables, divided between Northern, Central and Southern Italy, focused respectively on three main areas: facilitation of pre-diagnosis for immune-mediated diseases at the table of the Northern regions, telemedicine and interoperability at that of the Central regions, while in the South the digital implementation of the electronic health dossier through the use of artificial intelligence. Through the sharing of their respective needs, the search for common objectives and a 360-degree discussion on the aforementioned topics, each table developed a detailed methodological table as a working basis available to public and private subjects, such as pharmaceutical companies, clinics, hospitals and especially SMEs operating in the technological and digital innovation sector. In order to ensure the implementation of the model outlined during the work of the tables, the Health City Institute, an independent health tank that analyzes health in cities, and Federsanità Anci, a confederation that associates local health authorities and hospitals together with representatives of the associated municipalities, were also involved. to the reference regional Anci.

“Having the possibility of carrying out televisits, teleconsultations and teleassistance, as well as the possibility of acquiring some vital parameters of patients directly from home, will represent an epochal turning point for public health – says Sergio Pillon, coordinator of digital transformation at the Frosinone local health authority – These services will only be possible with the creation or implementation of a national telemedicine platform and with the nationwide dissemination of the electronic health record.The Pnrr funds therefore represent a unique tool for starting their planning. a practical, clinical detailed planning must be built that involves all the actors”. For Michelangelo Caiolfa, Federsanità Anci, “the National Health Service, severely hit by a pandemic that has highlighted its weaknesses, finds in the Pnrr an opportunity for rebirth. Putting the Pnrr’s Health Mission into practice, working on the factors enabling success and making concrete operational choices becomes a priority. Initiatives such as the Pnrr Imid Academy, which create design standards, are undoubtedly useful to all of us in building the healthcare of the future”.

“We are convinced that the important economic resources provided by Mission 6 of the Pnrr and intended to redesign our health system can help improve the health care offer for patients regardless of the region in which they live – hopes Lorenzo Dagna, rheumatologist at the Irccs Hospital San Raffaele di Milano – It is the intention of us specialists to collaborate with patient associations to make this process as fruitful as possible”.

“Today we are asking for the implementation of local services and of the treatment path to make it easier: the funds of the Pnrr can make this hope a certainty – highlights Silvia Tonolo, president of the National Association of Rheumatic Patients (Anmar). Unfortunately, the pandemic period has highlighted a series of deficiencies at the territorial level regarding assistance to patients suffering from rheumatic diseases”.