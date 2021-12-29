Dubai International Marine Club received a letter of thanks and commendation from the International Federation – UAM – for the great technical and organizational success of the Dubai Grand Prix for powerboats – X-Cat – the final round of the 2021 World Championships, which was hosted by the Pearl of the Gulf during the period from 9-11 December 2021 in The beaches of Jumeirah, with the participation of 12 boats carrying 24 contestants from different continents of the world. The Swiss Thomas Kurth, Secretary-General of the International Federation – UAM – sent a message to the Board of Directors of the Dubai International Marine Club and the organizing committee of the event, thanking them for the good organization and hosting that spanned three days and the distinguished place in the heart of the waterfront of the Emirate of Dubai in Al Shorouk Beach, which hosted the headquarters and village The participating teams, committees and boats, while all participants had the honor of participating in the most beautiful marine sports march for the world champions in the most beautiful landmarks of modern Dubai, the Dubai Water Canal to Business Bay. The International Federation – UIM – also valued the club’s efforts in organizing the Night of Champions, the closing ceremony of the season and the World Powerboat Championship – X-Cat – which is the end of the activity of the International Federation, in a 5-star ceremony held at the Westin Mina Seyahi Hotel, in the presence of Dr. Raffaele Chioli, President of the International Federation UIM and the international marine sports family who came to Dubai to follow the event and enjoy the big event. It is worth noting that the major global event witnessed the crowning of the Dubai Police Boat 3 led by the duo Aref Al Zaffin and Nader Bin Hindi, my world champion for the first time in light of the results of the races that were held in the final round. The Dubai International Marine Club was keen to make the event a success, and organized a number of events on The sidelines of the World Championship, the most important of which is the march of the international boats participating in the Dubai Water Canal from Jumeirah Beach to Business Bay, as well as the closing ceremony, which was the season’s ceremony and the red carpet for the sea champions.