Dubai will host the “International Federation of Plastic Surgery Societies World Congress” (ICOPLAST 2023) from 5-7 May next, at the Dubai World Trade Centre; In collaboration with the Arab Society of Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery (AASMA) and the Emirates Division of Plastic Surgery (EPSS); The conference is organized and managed by DXB Live, the integrated event planning and management services arm of the Dubai World Trade Centre, in the first time the conference was held in the Middle East.

The conference in Dubai attracts more than 1,500 experts and specialists in the field of plastic medicine and plastic surgery from more than 60 international societies. over the course of three days.

On the sidelines of the conference, a group of specialized workshops, seminars and scientific lectures will be held to shed light on a number of key topics in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery, in addition to discussing a number of refereed research papers that present the latest research and information on new studies in this specialty.

Major topics

The annual conference discusses a number of important topics, including: new trends in facial plastic surgery, the latest updates in breast surgery and the latest body sculpting techniques, and recent developments in regenerative surgery and medicine; The latest developments in breast implants (BII), innovative non-surgical techniques for facial and body rejuvenation, and other topics will also be discussed.

The conference targets the participation of plastic surgeons in the world, doctors of aesthetic and anti-aging medicine, leaders of the medical sector, hospitals and medical centers specializing in the field of plastic surgery, medical students, nursing teams, and interested residents.

High scientific content

On this occasion, the President of the Arab Society of Plastic Medicine and Plastic Surgery, Dr. Jamal Jumaa, expressed his happiness at holding the conference in Dubai for the first time, and his pride in the high level of scientific content of the conference. Pioneers of plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine in the world”; He stressed that the conference is receiving great interest from national and international companies specialized in this field, as well as emerging companies seeking to discover new opportunities for development and prosperity through the conference.

The head of the Emirates Division of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Zuhair Al-Fardan, expressed his happiness with the size of the international participation of major companies in the exhibition accompanying the conference, and said: “The accompanying exhibition will bring together more than 150 exhibitors from around the world under one roof, to display the latest technologies and developments in the field of plastic surgery.”

The Presidents of the Emirates Division of Plastic Surgery (EPSS) and the Arab Society of Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery (AASMA) looked forward to welcoming the guests of the conference and expressed their pleasure to hold it in partnership with the Federation of Plastic Surgery Societies from around the world who will share their insights, experience and best practices with their peers as they gather in Dubai.

growth indicators

It is estimated that the global plastic surgery market is expected to grow from $46.02 billion in 2021 to $58.78 billion in 2028. Although the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented, it has led to a decline in the surgery market. However, the demand for plastic surgery in the United Arab Emirates is witnessing a remarkable increase, as plastic surgery is among the top five surgeries in the field of medical tourism, and one of its most important branches in the UAE. In light of the large increase in the number of people coming to it from countries in the region and around the world for treatment within this specialty.

For the first time, the conference will open its doors to those interested in plastic surgery, to consult with experts in the consumer section of the exhibition, as the exhibition opens its doors to visitors free of charge. More information can be obtained by visiting the conference website: https://www.icoplast2023.com