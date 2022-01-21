The Dubai Health Authority has obligated all health facilities operating in Dubai, which provide the Corona examination “PCR” service, to send the result of the examination within a maximum of 24 hours, from taking the sample, through the means of communication approved by the health facility, with the necessity to ensure that the patient’s data is correct. available through that medium, whether it is a mobile phone, e-mail or any other means.

In a circular addressed to all health facilities licensed by the authority, the authority stressed the need for each facility, when using any means of advertising or guiding boards, inside or outside the health facility, to announce Covid-19 testing services, to the public, with the need to clarify that the duration of a person obtaining a The result will not exceed 24 hours from the time of sampling.

The authority called on health facilities to comply fully with entering data and information related to the result of the corona examination, whether positive or negative, into the immunity system immediately, and to update continuously throughout the day in accordance with the provisions of circulars previously issued in this regard by the authority, and to fully comply with the updated corona examination standards, which Includes all guidelines for reporting test results.

The authority stressed the need to adhere to the price controls for providing the PCR nasal swab examination service, and to fully adhere to the standardization of service pricing.

Dubai Health pointed out that the necessary legal measures will be taken in the event that any violations or abuses of service prices are proven, in accordance with the provisions and legislation in force in this regard.

According to the authority, this measure comes for the purposes of maintaining the health and safety of patients in health facilities, in line with the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the state, in general, and the Emirate of Dubai in particular.



