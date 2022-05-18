As part of its continuous efforts to employ the latest devices, technologies and smart solutions to serve patients in its hospitals, the Dubai Health Authority has started using the latest version of the advanced surgical robot “Da Vinci XI”, which is a real revolution in the world of medical surgery.

Today, a medical team at Dubai Hospital, headed by a consultant and head of the Urology Department at Dubai Hospital, Dr. Yasser Ahmed Al-Saidi, performed a surgery using this advanced technology for a citizen in the second decade of life who was suffering from a blockage in the upper part of the ureter that caused the kidney to enlarge, where the procedure was done. Reconstructive pelvis and kidney and ureter.

Dr. Al-Saidi said that the operation, which lasted two hours and a quarter of an hour, during which the herniated part of the ureter was removed and the ureter was reconnected to the kidney pelvis, noting that the operation that was performed under general anesthesia was completely successful and the patient will leave the hospital within the next two days.

Dr. Al-Saidi stressed the importance of using this advanced type of robotic system that enables the doctor to perform all the surgical operations that can be performed through laparoscopy in various surgical specialties, and it is equipped with four arms, one for imaging and three for surgery, and these arms enjoy a high degree of flexibility and movement. , where it was manufactured and programmed to perform movements similar to the movement of the human hand, but with higher accuracy, which leads to stitching wounds after the completion of the surgical operation better than the human hand, and the arm can rotate around itself a full rotation under the control of the doctor with the required force, and without trembling or changing the horizontal level to operate which provides more control.

Surgical robot features

Dr. Al-Saidi reviewed the multiple advantages of this advanced technology, which allows doctors to perform surgical operations remotely without the need for the surgeon or patient to travel, which contributes to conducting emergency operations in a timely manner, in order to avoid negative complications, and also helps reduce the burden on patients and allows them to access the best International surgeons are of rare specialties, as it is now possible for the surgeon to perform the surgical procedure in another location away from the patient.

The robot also allows a three-dimensional view and magnification of up to 10 times for the field of operation, and works to avoid the natural tremor of the hand, and the possibility of reaching places that cannot be reached in traditional surgeries, in addition to the extreme accuracy in performing complex surgeries, and reducing the risk of infection after the operation. And the speed of recovery and recovery after the operation, and the reduction in the number of days of hospitalization, in addition to the small size of the “millimeter” wounds, and the scars are almost non-existent.

Dr. Al-Saeedi pointed to the multiple uses of the surgical robot in various medical specialties, including urology, as it can be used to remove the kidney, remove the prostate gland, and re-implant the ureter.

For her part, the Executive Director of Dubai Hospital, Dr. Maryam Al Raisi, emphasized the great interest that the Dubai Health Authority attaches to adopting and employing the latest technologies and smart solutions and harnessing them to serve patients to achieve the best possible results, and in a manner that contributes to consolidating the authority’s position, and Dubai in general as an ideal destination for treatment and hospitalization seekers from different countries. the world.

Dr. Al Raisi referred to the directives of His Excellency Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, and his continuous follow-up to the modernization and development work in the authority’s various facilities, including Dubai Hospital, to enable it to provide its distinguished services to patients in accordance with the latest and best protocols, practices and international standards in the medical field.

medical competencies

Dr. Yasser Al-Saidi is considered the first Emirati doctor to specialize in robotic surgery, and he holds a Bachelor of Medicine from the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin, the British Fellowship of Surgery from the Royal College of Glasgow, the French and European Board of Urology, and a specialist in robotic and laparoscopic surgery in France, with more than 22 experience year in this field.



