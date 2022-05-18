The ambassadors of Sweden and Finland to NATO delivered their applications to join the Alliance on Wednesday at the headquarters of the transatlantic organization, in Brussels, where they met with the allied secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, who described the step as “historic”.

The act took place after the Finnish Parliament approved joining the Alliance and the Swedish Government communicated its decision to request entry into that organization.

Finnish diplomat Klaus Korhonen and Swedish diplomat Axel Wernhoff hand-delivered to Stoltenberg their countries’ requests to join NATO, and the allied secretary general later called the requests a “historic step.”

“The requests made today (Wednesday) are a historic step,” Stoltenberg said.

He added that today is “a good day at a critical moment for our security” and thanked both countries for submitting their applications for admission.

“Every nation has the right to choose its own path. Both of you have made a choice after rigorous democratic processes and I warmly welcome the applications from Finland and Sweden to join NATO.“, He exposed in a brief act.

He stressed that Helsinki and Stockholm are “the closest partners” of the Alliance and added that the entry of both into the transatlantic organization “will increase our shared security.”

“The allies will now consider the next steps on your way to NATO. The security interests of all allies have to be taken into account and we are determined to solve all problems and reach quick conclusions,” he said.

Turkey, a member of NATO, has expressed its opposition to the entry of Sweden and Finland into the Alliance because it considers that both countries maintain a policy of welcoming Kurdish militants.

The entry of new members into the Alliance it is a decision made by the countries of the transatlantic organization unanimouslyso Ankara’s approval is needed.

In any case, the United States has already expressed its confidence that Turkey can finally give the green light to the entry of the two Nordic countries.

Stoltenberg recalled that in recent days there have been announcements from NATO members that they have pledged to protect the security of Finland and Sweden.

These announcements respond to the concern about a hypothetical attack by Russia against these countries in the period between when they ask to join the Alliance until they become full members.

“NATO is already vigilant in the Baltic Sea region and NATO and allied forces will continue to adapt as needed. All allies agree on the importance of NATO enlargement. We all agree that we must stay together and that this is a historic moment, which we must seizeStoltenberg commented.The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led Finland and Sweden to apply to join the Alliance, abandoning their traditional neutrality.

An accelerated process

After the delivery of the Finnish and Swedish applications for membership, the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s highest decision-making body, which brings together member countries, will meet to discuss the Helsinki and Stockholm requests. That meeting is likely to take place this very Wednesday.

Depending on how the talks between the allies in the North Atlantic Council develop, Finland and Sweden will be invited to start accession negotiations at the Alliance headquarters.

Those negotiations are meetings between representatives of NATO and Finland and Sweden on the ability of the two countries to meet the requirements of being a member of the transatlantic organization.

If the North Atlantic Council meeting goes well, accession talks could start on Thursday or Friday and last a day or two.

Ceremony to submit the application for admission to Nato of Sweden and Finland.

After these negotiations, it would be time for NATO members to sign and ratify the accession protocols to the Alliance of Finland and Sweden.

The processes of ratification of accession protocols vary from one country to another. While the United States needs the approval of two-thirds of the Senate, in the United Kingdom a formal vote in Parliament is not necessary.

After the ratification of the allies, the secretary general of NATO invites the potential new members to adhere to the North Atlantic Treaty, from which the Alliance was born.

The invited countries then join the North Atlantic Treaty according to their national procedures, and once Finland and Sweden deposit their instruments of accession with the US State Department, they will have formally become NATO members.

Although it is not known how long the whole process will last in the case of Finland and Swedenthe intention is for both Nordic countries to become full NATO members quickly.

EFE

