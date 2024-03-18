Dubai (WAM)

The Dubai Financial Market announced that it has completed the periodic review of the sample of the general index and the Islamic index, indicating that the application of the new weights for the stocks included in the indices took place as of today, corresponding to March 18.

Based on Dubai Financial Market data, 4 companies accounted for about 40% of the total weight of the general index: “Dubai Islamic” with a share of 10%, “Emaar Properties” with a weight of 10%, “DEWA” with 10%, and “Emirates NBD.” By 10%.

“Dubai Commercial” stock came in fifth place with a weight of 6.5%, then “Air Arabia” 5.97%, “Dubai Investments” 5.57%, “Emaar Development” 5.43%, “Mashreq” 5.24%, “Salik” 4.77%, and “Du”. “4.28%, “Gulf Navigation” 2.66%, “Empower” 2.32%, and “Ajman Bank” 2.17%.

“Dubai Financial Market” ranked 15th with a weight of 1.65%, “Tabreed” 1.62%, “Deyaar” 1.58%, “Aramex” 1.4%, “Tecom” 1.37%, “Taleem” 1.34%, and “Union Properties” 1.14. %, while the rest of the companies had shares of less than 1%.

As for the weights of companies in the Dubai Financial Market Islamic Index, 3 stocks accounted for about 30% of the total index weight: “Emaar Properties” with a 10% share, “Dubai Islamic” with a 10% weight, and “DEWA” with a 10% share.

“Air Arabia” shares came in fourth place with a weight of 8.26%, then “Dubai Investments” 7.72%, “Emaar Development” 7.53%, “SALIC” 6.61%, “Du” 5.93%, “Gulf Navigation” 3.68%, and “Empower” 3.22%. “Empower” 3.22%, “Ajman Bank” 3%, “Dubai Financial Market” 2.29%, and “Tabreed” 2.25%.

The weight of “Deyaar” shares in the Islamic index was 2.19%, “GFH” 2.07%, “Aramex” 1.93%, “Tecom” 1.9%, “Taleem” 1.86%, “Al Salam Bahrain” 1.81%, and “Union Properties.” 1.58%, “Dubai Taxi” 1.38%, and “Amanat” 1.25%, while the rest of the companies came with shares less than 1%.

The Dubai Financial Market indices, including the general index, the Islamic index, and sectoral indices, are based on best practices, which provides all traders with global indices that are easy to trade and invest in accordance with.

The international company S&P Dow Jones Indices is responsible for calculating the indices, noting that they are calculated on the basis of the market value of the actual shares available for free trading and are rebalanced on a quarterly basis under the supervision of a specialized, independent committee.