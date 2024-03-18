President stated that the population needs to exercise their faith within “complete freedom”; he declared that one cannot “manipulate” religion “in the vile and low way it is in this country”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said that religion in Brazil cannot be “instrumentalized” by political parties or government members. The statement was made this Monday morning (March 18, 2024), during its 1st ministerial meeting of this year, at Palácio do Planalto.

Lula declared that, in democracy, people don't want to talk about “freedom very distant”but of work, salary, leisure, culture and “the things that concern their daily lives”.

“People want a country in which religion is not a political instrument of a party or government. May faith be exercised in the fullest freedom of people who want to exercise it. We cannot understand religion being manipulated in the vile and low way it is being manipulated in this country.”he said.

The Chief Executive also said that one of your government's commitments is “fight for democracy”which he defined as “Try to get this country back to normal.” He stated that this is a commitment that will be fulfilled until 2026.

“I am sure that when we reach the end of our term, our country will be more democratic. The people will be living better, eating better, studying better and living much more dignified in this country as first class citizens. We need to help people reach a step in achieving the social ladder in this country”, said Lula.