The Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai fulfilled the dream of a woman suffering from cancer, who asked to perform Hajj rituals as part of the Foundation’s annual pilgrims’ mission, in commitment to its humanitarian role in society.

The lady joined the delegation of pilgrims, which the Foundation has been organizing annually from the special bank for Hajj, in implementation of the condition of the endower Hamel bin Khadim Al-Ghaith, who stipulated that the revenues of his endowment be allocated annually by sending pilgrims to the Sacred House of God.

His Excellency Ali Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds, affirmed the Foundation’s keenness to organize an annual trip to perform the rituals of Hajj for humanitarian cases and people with limited income, as its costs are covered by the pilgrims’ bank in the Foundation, according to the desire of white hands to facilitate the limited-income groups and humanitarian cases. To perform Hajj who have not previously performed it.

And Al-Mutawa indicated that the Foundation is keen to provide the highest standards of service to the pilgrims’ mission to ensure their comfort, while committing to providing all services from the first moment of their arrival in the Holy Land until their return, and making every effort to provide comfort that contributes to the pilgrims’ performance of their rituals with ease and safety.