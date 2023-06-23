Lega, Fedriga: “We don’t ideologize the Mes, just the technical opinion”

The case month causes a crack within the League. After the technical document released by the Ministry of Economy led by Giorgetti: “It should be ratified“, also comes the favorable opinion of another important exponent of the Carroccio, the governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia Massimiliano Fedriga: “Ratify the Mes – says Fedriga to La Stampa – it doesn’t mean using it. We do not ideologize. I think it was correct send a technical communication from the Government to the Budget Commission”, says the representative of the League. “Now is the time for the political assessment that Parliament will make. There will be more insights. I hope that the evaluation, one way or another, will be made free from ideological connotations“.

Read also: Mes, the government creaks but does not fall: Tajani vs Cattaneo: split in FI

Read also: Mes, Giorgetti debunks the controversy. First cracks in the relationship with Meloni

Matteo Salviniinstead, he reiterates his own no to the month, calling the letter from Treasury Minister Giorgetti’s cabinet chief “a technical opinion”. “But the Italians – said the leader of the League – have chosen a political government. This is not the government Mountains or the government Dragons. This is a political government that has political ideas. And politically I continue to believe that the Mes is not a useful tool for the country”. Fedriga also addresses the issue of Pnrr: “We choose ten serious projects to be renegotiated, Brussels will be reasonable too many works will not be completed by 2026, if the Bridge over the Strait it serves Italy, I am in favor”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

