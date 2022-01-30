Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has completed the implementation of 54.23% of a project to extend main water transmission lines in several areas in Dubai, at a cost of approximately 60 million dirhams, with a length of more than 22 km and a diameter of 1200 mm.

The project sites include Al Quoz Industrial Area Fourth and Al Thanya Fifth District, an extension of Al Khail Road in Dubai.

The project aims to raise the quantities of water flow and enhance the efficiency and reliability of the water network to keep pace with the increasing demand for water in those areas, according to the approved planning.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, pointed out that the project also includes remote control and monitoring systems that allow effective control of the main water transmission network around the clock through automated remote-controlled valves in the control center, which contributes to isolating faults. In the least possible time and reduces water losses in the network.

Al Tayer added: “We adopt the latest technologies in the field of production, transmission, distribution and control of electricity and water networks, and apply the best international practices in all our projects to raise production and operational efficiency. The authority continues to move forward in implementing its vital projects, especially in the field of infrastructure to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to promote sustainable and comprehensive development in the Emirate of Dubai, and the authority adopts an ambitious strategy to improve its water services in a way that contributes to achieving sustainable happiness and prosperity for the residents of the Emirate of Dubai.

He added: We have made tangible achievements in developing the water network and raising the quantities of water flow to meet the current and future needs of customers according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency, and to meet the growing demand, in addition to increasing the reserve stock of water.



