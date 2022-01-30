Genoa – Accident this morning at 5 in via Buffa, a Voltri, during a chase by a police car. According to what was reconstructed by the agents and experts of the Accident Section of the Municipal, a 34-year-old man he did not stop at a checkpoint while traveling on a scooter.

The policemen behind the wheel thus chased him. At that point, following a contact (but the dynamic is still being rebuilt) the man would have fallen to the ground. Relief from the soldiers sent to the place by the 118 central, he was rushed to the emergency room. His condition, however, turned out to be less serious than it initially appeared and he was discharged with a prognosis of 5 days. Eventually he was sued for resistance and threats to a public official and damage.