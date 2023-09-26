Dubai (Etihad)

Dubai Chambers unveiled “The Deals Hub”, a new initiative launched by the chambers to be part of the main activities of the Dubai Business Forum, which it is organizing during the period 1-2 of next November under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. The Deals Hub is a platform dedicated to announcing business deals, investment, cooperation, partnerships and new projects between business leaders and investors in Dubai and their counterparts around the world who are participating in the Dubai Business Forum.

The platform allows participating companies to reveal their future projects and partnerships in the presence of prominent figures representing the public and private sectors locally and internationally, amid a heavy media presence.

According to Dubai Chambers, “The Deals Hub” initiative reflects its commitment to advancing global trade and investment, thus consolidating the emirate’s position as the best global city for doing business. By targeting an influential international audience, this space designated for concluding deals provides an important opportunity for multinational, small and medium companies, which it hosts. Forum, to forge new economic and strategic partnerships, develop stronger international networks, and open new horizons for landmark business agreements.

His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers, said: “Dubai’s constant commitment to promoting business growth and innovation contributes to consolidating its position as a preferred destination for companies seeking to expand and establish global partnerships, especially since the emirate constitutes a vital center for concluding business deals due to its strategic location and diversified economy.” And its stimulating environment for business growth, its world-class infrastructure, and its accessibility to all international markets.” Al-Ghurair added: “Based on this great commitment to supporting the business sector, we look forward to the Dubai Business Forum being a date for investment agreements and deals, and a gateway to business opportunities that enhance the sustainability of… “Economic growth. We are keen for the business deals platform to keep pace with Dubai’s growing position and global reputation in the field of finance and business. The agreements and deals platform reflects the emirate’s attractiveness in attracting foreign investments and supporting business expansion.”

This initiative is at the core of the Dubai Business Forum agenda, and covers all types of deals from major partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and initial public offerings, to large investments, fundraising rounds, government contracts, cross-border trade agreements, large contracts, and memorandums of understanding. .

The Dubai Business Forum constitutes a dynamic platform for communication between key stakeholders, accelerating the growth of trade and investments, and is in line with the strategic priorities of Dubai Chambers in attracting international companies and investments to the emirate, supporting the global expansion of local companies in targeted global markets, and improving the business-friendly environment in Dubai.