In St. Petersburg, two schoolchildren paid 6.5 thousand rubles. for your intimate photos

A resident of St. Petersburg filed a complaint with the police against an unknown person who extorted money for intimate photographs from her 16-year-old daughter. This is reported by “Fontanka”.

According to the publication, everything happened on one of the social networks on September 25. The extortionist, hiding behind a false name, sent intimate photographs of her to the schoolgirl and demanded 6,500 rubles for non-distribution. The girl immediately transferred the required amount to the attacker. Later it became known that the victim’s 17-year-old friend also had to pay for privacy.

The police passed the information to the Investigative Committee. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided.

Earlier, a man from Udmurtia was convicted of distributing intimate photographs of a 20-year-old girl on the Internet.